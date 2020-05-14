Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 25,039 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1,895.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

