Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,664 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.08. 117,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,956. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

