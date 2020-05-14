Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 206 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.47. 252,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day moving average is $133.91.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.