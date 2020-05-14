Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 605 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.10. 1,278,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,893. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

