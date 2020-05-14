Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 922 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 103,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

