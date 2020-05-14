Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.26% of ProShares Short Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $2,454,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of RWM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 170,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,783. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.