Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IFSPF remained flat at $$5.60 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. Interfor has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

