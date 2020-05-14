Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of IFSPF remained flat at $$5.60 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. Interfor has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.28.
Interfor Company Profile
