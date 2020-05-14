iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,804. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.