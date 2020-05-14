iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.84. 9,809,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

