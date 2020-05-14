iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217,303 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $54,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,050.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,758,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,263 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,534,000 after purchasing an additional 956,941 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,228,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,481.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 148,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 146,672 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 516,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,104. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $134.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.62.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

