iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Private Ocean LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF makes up 2.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.69. 13,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

