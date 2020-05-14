iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IWB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.44. 41,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,096. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $188.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit