iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.44. 41,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,096. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $188.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.