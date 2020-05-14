iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.04. The company had a trading volume of 252,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,496. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

