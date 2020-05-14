iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Decreased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,953,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,780,000 after buying an additional 1,155,507 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,868,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,886,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,540. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average is $110.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

