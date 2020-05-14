ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITVPY. UBS Group upgraded ITV PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. 4,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. ITV PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

