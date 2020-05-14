IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.63. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 14,672,617 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.