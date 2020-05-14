JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.08% of JD.Com worth $49,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,471,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

