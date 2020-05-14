Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.
Kemper has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.
NYSE KMPR opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.66. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.
