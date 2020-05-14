Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Kemper has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NYSE KMPR opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.66. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

