KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 133,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

