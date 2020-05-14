Klepierre’s (KLPEF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Klepierre from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Klepierre stock remained flat at $$18.73 on Monday. Klepierre has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

