Klepierre’s (KLPEF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Klepierre from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.
Shares of Klepierre stock remained flat at $$18.73 on Monday. Klepierre has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
