K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KPLUF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut K&S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Pareto Securities raised K&S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of K&S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KPLUF remained flat at $$5.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. K&S has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

