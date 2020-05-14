Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 910 to GBX 760. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Land Securities Group traded as low as GBX 499.50 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 521 ($6.85), with a volume of 5145123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544.40 ($7.16).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAND. Numis Securities lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 803.80 ($10.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 618.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 843.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.76) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group plc will post 5884.0001989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

