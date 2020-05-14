Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 910 to GBX 760. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Land Securities Group traded as low as GBX 499.50 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 521 ($6.85), with a volume of 5145123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544.40 ($7.16).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAND. Numis Securities lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 803.80 ($10.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 618.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 843.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.76) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group plc will post 5884.0001989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

