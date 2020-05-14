Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSGOF. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Land Securities Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.74. 2,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

