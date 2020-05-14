Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSGOF. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Land Securities Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.74. 2,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

