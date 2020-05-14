Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRPRF. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $$7.95 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 5,600 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.