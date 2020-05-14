Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 443,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of LILA traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 22,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,249.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $99,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,723.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $11,668,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $9,295,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 926,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 359,915 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,370,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 165,104 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 108.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 217,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 112,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

