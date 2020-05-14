Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 872,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Linde were worth $150,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 268,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.42. 1,440,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,015. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.