Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 makes up 1.1% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 772.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 110,744 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 32,742.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 325,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 24,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $136.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.