Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 167,881 Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Green Plains Partners comprises approximately 6.1% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Green Plains Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,800,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 273,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 66,299 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPP shares. ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 3,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,746. The company has a market cap of $116.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Green Plains Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 50.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

