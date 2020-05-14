Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.70. 4,174,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,848. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

