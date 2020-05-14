Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 785 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,524,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

