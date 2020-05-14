Lion Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,838. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

