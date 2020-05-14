Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $282.50. The stock had a trading volume of 445,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,804. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

