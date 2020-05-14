Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,514. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

