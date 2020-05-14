Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.99. 1,834,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,663. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

