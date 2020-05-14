Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $455,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 2.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

SSO stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 366,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,644. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $64.83 and a fifty-two week high of $166.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.58.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

