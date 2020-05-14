Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,100,000.

ESGU stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.57. 9,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,018. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47.

