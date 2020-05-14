Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,323,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,774,000 after buying an additional 806,958 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 8,623,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,793,000 after buying an additional 3,006,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,808 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 324,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,805,730. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

