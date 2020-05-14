Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 641,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,969,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 182,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 1,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,191. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.