Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. WhiteHorse Finance comprises approximately 1.3% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of WhiteHorse Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resource America Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

WHF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.22. 5,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $177.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

