Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Accenture by 47.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.83. 151,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,430. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

