Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $107.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

