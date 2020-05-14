Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 393,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

