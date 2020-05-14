Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,799 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 666,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 627,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 12,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $216.65 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

