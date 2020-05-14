Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after buying an additional 1,764,672 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after buying an additional 718,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after buying an additional 781,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 70,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,235. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

