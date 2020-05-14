Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,973 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,498,000 after acquiring an additional 109,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,744,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,232,000 after purchasing an additional 750,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after buying an additional 1,053,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after buying an additional 934,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,267,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,760,000 after buying an additional 500,448 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.81. 818,876 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88.

