Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.52. 6,622,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,830,311. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

