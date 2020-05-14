Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,760 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ARLP. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 20,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,247. The company has a market cap of $367.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.64. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $350.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $191,961.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.