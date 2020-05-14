Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.