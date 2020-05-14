LPA Group (LON:LPA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.00

Shares of LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 7600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of LPA Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, insider Christopher Buckenham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,450 ($4,538.28).

About LPA Group (LON:LPA)

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

