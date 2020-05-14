Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Lundin Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lundin Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pareto Securities lowered Lundin Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Danske downgraded Lundin Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Lundin Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $$22.21 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. Lundin Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.